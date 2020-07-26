Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Haynes International’s earnings. Haynes International posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 213.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Haynes International will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Haynes International.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $111.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.01 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 5.57%.

HAYN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Haynes International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Haynes International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of HAYN stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,814. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $276.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Haynes International has a 12-month low of $17.61 and a 12-month high of $39.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Haynes International by 70.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Haynes International during the second quarter worth $159,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Haynes International by 92.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Haynes International during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Haynes International during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

