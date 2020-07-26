HelloGold (HGT) Price Up 12.5% This Week

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One HelloGold token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, HitBTC and Gatecoin. During the last seven days, HelloGold has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. HelloGold has a market cap of $214,640.71 and $12.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.86 or 0.01898905 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00196334 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00074753 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00001005 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00117153 BTC.

About HelloGold

HelloGold’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. The official website for HelloGold is www.hellogold.org . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HelloGold

HelloGold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, HitBTC and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

