Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) had its price objective boosted by Zacks Investment Research to $61.00 in a report issued on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.39.

HLF opened at $50.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.27. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $52.89.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 5.24% and a negative return on equity of 94.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,578,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 329,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,830,000 after acquiring an additional 43,880 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

