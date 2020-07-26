Hi Mutual Society Price Tops $0.0088 on Major Exchanges (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Hi Mutual Society token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges including BigONE and OKEx. Over the last week, Hi Mutual Society has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. Hi Mutual Society has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and $44,657.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hi Mutual Society alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00043361 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00027865 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $517.99 or 0.05236777 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002709 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00057058 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00031225 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Token Profile

Hi Mutual Society (CRYPTO:HMC) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. The official website for Hi Mutual Society is hms.io . Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hi Mutual Society Token Trading

Hi Mutual Society can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hi Mutual Society Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hi Mutual Society and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.