Homeros Price Hits $0.45 on Exchanges (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last week, Homeros has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Homeros has a market capitalization of $104.02 million and $8.82 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Homeros token can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00004566 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Homeros alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.21 or 0.01901617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00196657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00074719 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001001 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00117131 BTC.

Homeros Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,172,005 tokens. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

Buying and Selling Homeros

Homeros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Homeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Homeros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.