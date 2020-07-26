Honest (HNST) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,888.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last week, Honest has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a market capitalization of $574,099.88 and $4,888.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest token can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.48 or 0.01914684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00196834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00075857 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000999 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00116404 BTC.

Honest Token Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 tokens. Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

