HOQU 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.75 Million (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last week, HOQU has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit and IDEX. HOQU has a market capitalization of $366,242.46 and $1.75 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HOQU Profile

HOQU’s genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit, HitBTC, BitForex, IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

