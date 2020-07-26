HTMLCOIN (HTML) Tops 1-Day Volume of $33,290.00

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. Over the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $3.28 million and $33,290.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.33 or 0.00761148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00038070 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.77 or 0.01573914 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00152720 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010075 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008690 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00146206 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,962.91 or 1.00664599 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Fatbtc, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, C-Patex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.