Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Receives $32.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HPP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Barry Alan Porter bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,614. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Matthew Jr. Moran bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.14 per share, with a total value of $231,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,230.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 21.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,346,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,106 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 696.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,178,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,256,000 after buying an additional 1,905,321 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,231,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at about $31,887,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 34.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,188,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,859,000 after buying an additional 813,709 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:HPP traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,130,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,959. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.02. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $38.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $206.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.46 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 2.51%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.26%.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

