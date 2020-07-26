Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) to announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Iamgold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.03. Iamgold reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iamgold will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Iamgold.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.56 million. Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 37.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IAG shares. CSFB set a $3.25 price target on Iamgold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cormark raised Iamgold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Iamgold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.78.

Shares of NYSE IAG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,270,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,336. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30. Iamgold has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Iamgold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Iamgold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Iamgold by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 226,993 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 77,395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Iamgold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Iamgold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

