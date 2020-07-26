ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ICICI Bank.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut ICICI Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ICICI Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

IBN stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,656,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,477,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. ICICI Bank has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 348,600.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. 17.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICICI Bank (IBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.