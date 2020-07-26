IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the lowest is $1.11. IDEX posted earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IDEX.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $561.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS.

IEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.25.

In related news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $5,737,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,277,657.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,390 shares of company stock worth $6,760,339. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in IDEX by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 88,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,170,000 after buying an additional 29,425 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,011,000 after purchasing an additional 60,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IEX stock traded down $3.24 on Friday, hitting $167.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.59. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $104.56 and a fifty-two week high of $178.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEX (IEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.