IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $554.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to announce $554.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $531.00 million to $590.50 million. IDEX reported sales of $624.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IDEX.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $561.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.69 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 18.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS.

IEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.25.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded down $3.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.67. 620,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,363. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX has a 1-year low of $104.56 and a 1-year high of $178.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $5,737,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,277,657.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $77,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,390 shares of company stock worth $6,760,339 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in IDEX by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 88,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,170,000 after acquiring an additional 29,425 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in IDEX by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,527,000 after acquiring an additional 48,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEX (IEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.