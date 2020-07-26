IDEX Hits 1-Day Volume of $286,428.00 (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last week, IDEX has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. IDEX has a market cap of $27.66 million and approximately $286,428.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX token can currently be bought for $0.0530 or 0.00000535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About IDEX

IDEX launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,325,153 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex

Buying and Selling IDEX

