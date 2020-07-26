Ignition (IC) Trading Up 58.5% This Week

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Ignition has a market cap of $183,947.40 and $235.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001413 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded 58.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00038542 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,943.34 or 1.00525127 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000910 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000285 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00156899 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000242 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005510 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,329,552 coins and its circulating supply is 1,316,379 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

