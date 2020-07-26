ImageCoin Price Tops $0.0606 on Exchanges (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 26th. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $605,763.70 and approximately $3.01 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0606 or 0.00000614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded 35.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002121 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000100 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 56% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin's total supply is 9,995,551 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

