Ink (INK) Hits Market Capitalization of $615,249.54

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Ink token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ink has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a total market cap of $615,249.54 and $98,515.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.50 or 0.01907413 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00197508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00075467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000996 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00116811 BTC.

Ink Token Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

