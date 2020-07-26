INLOCK (ILK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.86 Million

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded up 42.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. In the last seven days, INLOCK has traded 131.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. INLOCK has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $8,562.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INLOCK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00043262 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00029072 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.10 or 0.05253763 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002748 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00057300 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00015199 BTC.

About INLOCK

INLOCK (ILK) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,181,304,274 tokens. INLOCK’s official message board is inlock.io/blog . INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . INLOCK’s official website is inlock.io

Buying and Selling INLOCK

INLOCK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INLOCK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INLOCK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INLOCK using one of the exchanges listed above.

