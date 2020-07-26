International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) will report sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the highest is $1.22 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances posted sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year sales of $5.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.49.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IFF traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.82. The company had a trading volume of 780,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,947. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $92.14 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.51 and its 200 day moving average is $125.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

