International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $485.32 Million

Analysts expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to post sales of $485.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $462.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $500.53 million. International Game Technology reported sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on IGT shares. Union Gaming Research lowered International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale lowered International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on International Game Technology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Game Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGT. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in International Game Technology by 91.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in International Game Technology by 112.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IGT traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,502,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.67. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.89.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

