Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) will report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Intrepid Potash’s earnings. Intrepid Potash reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intrepid Potash.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $52.12 million during the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 1.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

IPI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $0.55 to $0.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

IPI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 433,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,280. The company has a market capitalization of $118.86 million, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.94. Intrepid Potash has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 208.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,656,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821,302 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 304.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 311,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 234,531 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,527,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 120,661 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 558,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 97,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 94,704 shares during the last quarter. 39.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrepid Potash (IPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.