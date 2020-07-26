Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) and Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Head-To-Head Review

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) and Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Invesco Mortgage Capital and Ryman Hospitality Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Mortgage Capital $882.59 million 0.62 $364.10 million $1.92 1.73 Ryman Hospitality Properties $1.60 billion 1.07 $145.79 million $6.86 4.57

Invesco Mortgage Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ryman Hospitality Properties. Invesco Mortgage Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryman Hospitality Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.1% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Invesco Mortgage Capital and Ryman Hospitality Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Mortgage Capital 4 0 0 0 1.00 Ryman Hospitality Properties 2 1 3 0 2.17

Invesco Mortgage Capital presently has a consensus price target of $2.38, suggesting a potential downside of 28.46%. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus price target of $45.67, suggesting a potential upside of 45.76%. Given Ryman Hospitality Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ryman Hospitality Properties is more favorable than Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Risk and Volatility

Invesco Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Invesco Mortgage Capital and Ryman Hospitality Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Mortgage Capital 41.25% 16.63% 1.63% Ryman Hospitality Properties 4.52% 14.32% 1.73%

Dividends

Invesco Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ryman Hospitality Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.1%. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays out 4.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ryman Hospitality Properties pays out 55.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Ryman Hospitality Properties has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Ryman Hospitality Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Ryman Hospitality Properties beats Invesco Mortgage Capital on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; RMBS and CMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises; residential and commercial mortgage loans; and other real estate-related financing arrangements. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formally known as Invesco Agency Securities Inc. and changed its name to Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. in June 2008. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc. under the Gaylord Hotels brand. The Company is a joint venture owner of the 1,501-room Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, which is also managed by Marriott International, Inc. Other owned assets managed by Marriott International, Inc. include Gaylord Springs Golf Links, the Wildhorse Saloon, the General Jackson Showboat, The Inn at Opryland, a 303-room overflow hotel adjacent to Gaylord Opryland and AC Hotel Washington, DC at National Harbor, a 192-room hotel near Gaylord National. The Company also owns and operates media and entertainment assets, including the Grand Ole Opry (opry.com), the legendary weekly showcase of country music's finest performers for over 90 years; the Ryman Auditorium, the storied former home of the Grand Ole Opry located in downtown Nashville; 650 AM WSM, the Opry's radio home; and Ole Red, a country lifestyle and entertainment brand.

