IoTeX Price Up 14.2% This Week (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a market cap of $35.51 million and $6.01 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges including Bgogo, IDEX, Bilaxy and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00043214 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00028671 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $520.87 or 0.05257131 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002748 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00057476 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00015289 BTC.

About IoTeX

IOTX is a token. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,734,304,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,823,952,133 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Coineal, Gate.io, Bilaxy, Binance and Bgogo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

