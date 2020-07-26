IQeon (IQN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $61,405.00

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One IQeon token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00013003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Token Store and YoBit. In the last seven days, IQeon has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. IQeon has a market cap of $7.06 million and approximately $61,405.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.28 or 0.01903428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00196808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00074987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000999 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00116695 BTC.

IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 tokens. The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

IQeon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

