Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IQV. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $153.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Iqvia from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.28.

NYSE:IQV opened at $157.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.23 and its 200-day moving average is $140.44. Iqvia has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.18, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Iqvia will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,916,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 671,478 shares in the company, valued at $100,721,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the first quarter worth approximately $742,551,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,538,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 24.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,897,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $528,219,000 after buying an additional 969,033 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 108.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,390,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,951,000 after buying an additional 722,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 427.8% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 430,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,382,000 after buying an additional 348,541 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

