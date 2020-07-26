Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of JCI stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,652,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,210,643. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $772,925.40. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15,216.7% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.