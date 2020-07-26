Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

JLL traded down $2.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,475. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.05. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $78.29 and a 1 year high of $178.55. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.68.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 47.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 77.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 37,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.9% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

