Kava (KAVA) Hits Market Capitalization of $75.97 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Kava token can now be bought for $2.27 or 0.00022960 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $75.97 million and approximately $17.65 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kava has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.48 or 0.01907422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00197531 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00075494 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000996 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00116840 BTC.

About Kava