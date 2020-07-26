Kcash Price Reaches $0.0127 (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Kcash has a market cap of $5.66 million and approximately $18.58 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kcash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, BitForex and OKEx. In the last seven days, Kcash has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Kcash Profile

Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

