Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.82.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $45.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $2,019,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Wayne Yu sold 2,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $115,401.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 396,725 shares of company stock valued at $16,811,614. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58,086 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth about $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 102.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

