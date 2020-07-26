Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KOD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

KOD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.05. 247,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,301. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.36. Kodiak Sciences has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $82.75.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.07).

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $350,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,710.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 19.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 245.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 7,532 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 3,241.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 25,121 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 71.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the period.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

