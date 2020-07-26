Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Philips’ second-quarter 2020 results were hurt by coronavirus as both revenues and earnings declined year over year. Double-digit comparable sales growth in the Connected Care businesses were fully offset by a double-digit decline in the Personal Health and high-single-digit decline in the Diagnosis & Treatment businesses. Steep decline in consumer demand and postponement of installations and elective procedures in hospitals hurt sales. However, order growth was driven by solid demand for patient monitors, hospital ventilators, computed tomography and portable ultrasound systems. Moreover, increased interest in telehealth solutions, like tele-ICU, tele-radiology and tele-pathology, which help virtual working and collaboration of healthcare professionals, bodes well for Philips. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PHG. TheStreet downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $51.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.70. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $52.93. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.9612 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.94. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.15%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 52.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 34.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1,010.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 176,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 160,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

