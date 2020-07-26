KZ Cash 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,672.00 (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One KZ Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0450 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular exchanges including BitBay and BTC-Alpha. KZ Cash has a market cap of $70,350.52 and $7,672.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KZ Cash has traded down 24% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007448 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 84.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

KZ Cash Coin Trading

KZ Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

