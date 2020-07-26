Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.00.

LANC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Lancaster Colony from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub cut Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Lancaster Colony stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.50. The stock had a trading volume of 65,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,209. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.23. Lancaster Colony has a fifty-two week low of $114.55 and a fifty-two week high of $168.21.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 13,161 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,839,000 after buying an additional 24,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

