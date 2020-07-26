LBRY Credits Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.67 Million (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Upbit. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 32.9% higher against the US dollar. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $14.02 million and $1.67 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.28 or 0.01903428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00196808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00074987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000999 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00116695 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 679,652,070 coins and its circulating supply is 439,317,960 coins. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

