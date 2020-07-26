Ledyard National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,688 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in Adobe by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.8% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,814 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.7% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total transaction of $225,518.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,222 shares of company stock valued at $21,292,070. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $430.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,891,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.41 billion, a PE ratio of 56.77, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $428.78 and its 200 day moving average is $367.16. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $470.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

