Ledyard National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,219 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 76.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 61,584 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 26,612 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,832 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 287,149 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $21,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $75.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,646,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,394,891. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $88.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.74.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.92.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

