Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $176.75 Million

Analysts expect that Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) will post $176.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lendingtree’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $167.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $185.62 million. Lendingtree reported sales of $278.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lendingtree will report full year sales of $889.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $849.27 million to $908.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $906.37 million to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lendingtree.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.78 million. Lendingtree had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TREE. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $380.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $250.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lendingtree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $330.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $353.80. 151,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.00. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 156.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 530.71 and a beta of 2.22. Lendingtree has a 12 month low of $135.72 and a 12 month high of $392.74.

In related news, President Neil Salvage sold 3,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total transaction of $866,739.39. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 5,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,313.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valentyna S. Decristo sold 104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total transaction of $27,972.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 104 shares in the company, valued at $27,972.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,464 shares of company stock worth $14,054,510 over the last 90 days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lendingtree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Lendingtree by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Lendingtree by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Lendingtree by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lendingtree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

