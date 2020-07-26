Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FWONA shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

In other Liberty Media Formula One Series A news, major shareholder R. Ted Weschler purchased 908,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $28,968,335.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,563.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 1,900 shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $67,944.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,366.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,136,148 shares of company stock valued at $108,053,111 and have sold 291,373 shares valued at $10,553,769. Company insiders own 4.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONA. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 399.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 4,251.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWONA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.91. 50,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.28. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $46.52.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.63). Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series A

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

