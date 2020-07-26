LIFE (LIFE) Achieves Market Cap of $120,556.46

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last week, LIFE has traded down 38% against the dollar. One LIFE token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LIFE has a total market capitalization of $120,556.46 and approximately $447.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00043214 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00028671 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $520.87 or 0.05257131 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002748 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00057476 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00015289 BTC.

LIFE (CRYPTO:LIFE) is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,454,878,952 tokens. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken . LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io

LIFE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

