Lobstex (LOBS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $498,033.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Lobstex has a market cap of $510,998.64 and approximately $498,033.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.0257 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00492710 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00020140 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00013758 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000124 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003675 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00015501 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000376 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000238 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 19,859,584 coins and its circulating supply is 19,859,572 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com . The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

