LockTrip (LOC) Achieves Market Cap of $4.86 Million

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last week, LockTrip has traded up 25.4% against the dollar. One LockTrip token can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00003281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LockTrip has a market cap of $4.86 million and approximately $34,534.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00022579 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004476 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000057 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 53.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

