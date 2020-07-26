Loom Network Achieves Market Cap of $21.26 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a total market cap of $21.26 million and $5.84 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00043361 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00027865 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.99 or 0.05236777 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002709 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00057058 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00031225 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network (LOOM) is a token. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,881,093 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

