LUNA (LUNA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.68 Million

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 26th. LUNA has a market capitalization of $59.04 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUNA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bitrue, Coinone and Bittrex. Over the last week, LUNA has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.78 or 0.01903609 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00196954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00075006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000995 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00116863 BTC.

About LUNA

LUNA’s genesis date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official website is terra.money . The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money . LUNA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LUNA

LUNA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Bitrue, Coinone, Upbit, GDAC, KuCoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

