Maecenas (ART) Market Cap Hits $357,167.82

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. During the last week, Maecenas has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One Maecenas token can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Maecenas has a total market cap of $357,167.82 and approximately $665.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.28 or 0.01903428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00196808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00074987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000999 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00116695 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas launched on September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,588,204 tokens. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

