Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.15. Malibu Boats posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 90.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.85% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $182.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MBUU shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

MBUU stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.98. 206,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,715. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 2.12. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

In other Malibu Boats news, Director Peter E. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $152,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Lanigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $1,147,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.2% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.5% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 86,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.