Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) will report sales of $99.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.10 million. Malibu Boats reported sales of $194.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year sales of $633.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $630.70 million to $637.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $703.64 million, with estimates ranging from $636.20 million to $740.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 36.85%. The firm had revenue of $182.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $58.98. The stock had a trading volume of 206,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,715. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $60.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 2.12.

In related news, Director Mark W. Lanigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $1,147,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter E. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $152,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 156.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 24,051 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 539.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 22,434 shares during the period.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

