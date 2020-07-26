MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.86 EPS

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.69 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $595.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.25. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $30.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32.

In other MarineMax news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 71,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $1,656,075.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $40,541.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,393.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,993 shares of company stock worth $3,478,728. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HZO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on MarineMax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MarineMax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.93.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

