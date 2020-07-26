Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) versus Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Financial Comparison

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.4% of Titan Machinery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Titan Machinery shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Match Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Titan Machinery has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Match Group has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Titan Machinery and Match Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Machinery $1.31 billion 0.19 $13.95 million $0.79 14.00 Match Group $4.76 billion 1.62 $431.13 million $4.53 19.95

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Titan Machinery. Titan Machinery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Match Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Titan Machinery and Match Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Machinery 0 1 1 0 2.50 Match Group 0 7 14 0 2.67

Titan Machinery presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.62%. Match Group has a consensus price target of $99.70, indicating a potential upside of 10.34%. Given Titan Machinery’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Titan Machinery is more favorable than Match Group.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Machinery and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Machinery 1.25% 6.02% 2.06% Match Group 2.69% 9.24% 4.16%

Summary

Match Group beats Titan Machinery on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc. owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers. Its agricultural equipment includes machinery and attachments for use in the production of food, fiber, feed grain, and renewable energy; and home and garden applications, as well as maintenance of commercial, residential, and government properties. The company's construction equipment comprise heavy construction machinery, light industrial machinery for commercial and residential construction, road and highway construction machinery, and mining operations equipment. It also sells maintenance and replacement parts. In addition, the company offers repair and maintenance services that include warranty repairs, off-site and on-site repair services, scheduling off-season maintenance services, and notifying customers of periodic service requirements; and training programs to customers. Further, it rents equipment; and provides ancillary equipment support services. The company operates in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming, the United States; and Bulgaria, Germany, Romania, Serbia, and Ukraine, Europe. Titan Machinery Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc. offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Match Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

