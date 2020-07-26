MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Trading Up 0.8% This Week

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 26th. One MAX Exchange Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $86,543.83 and approximately $10,183.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00038391 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.13 or 0.00758299 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.75 or 0.01592144 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00151031 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010434 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008675 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00148697 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,941.85 or 1.00343669 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 359,861,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 788,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars.

